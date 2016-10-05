Builders merchant supports town football team

A Stonehaven builders merchants has supported a local children’s football team by sponsoring their strip.

GPH Builders Merchants, which has branches in Inverurie, Westhill and Stonehaven, came to the rescue of Dyce Football Club, after the previous sponsor was no longer able to support the club due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry.

The football team’s under 14s/2003s side, which won three trophies in the 2015/16 season, the Colony Park Cup, The Batts Cables Trophy and the Aberdeen District Juvenile Football Association League A, compete at the highest level in youth football and therefore incur substantial costs in terms of equipment and kit.

The 17-strong squad, made up of local Dyce boys and youngsters travelling from as far afield as Stonehaven and Westhill, had a very successful season, being unbeaten in the league.

Kenny Findlay, director of GPH, said: “GPH is delighted to support Dyce Boys Football Club. I have always followed the club since my own amateur playing days and it’s great to see youngsters working hard to achieve sporting success.

“The boys look fantastic in their new kit and we are looking forward to seeing another successful season”.