Fettercairn come back to claim draw after slow start

A hard fought draw between Inverbervie and Fettercairn produced an enthralling match, old stalwart Davie Keith returning as the Bervie Skip which he led the Bervie team into an early commanding lead but it was the Fettercairn team that produced in the latter stages to claim a point.

The Local derby match between the 2 Stoney teams saw Stoney #1 in control for most of the game, however the Stoney #2 skip saved a potential heavy defeat with some skillfull bowling.

It is Drumlithie that head the table after a 23 – 11 victory over Laurencekirk.