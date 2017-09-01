Mackie start season with win over Shetland

The rugby season got off to a great start for Mackie in the sun drenched idyllic setting of Shetland, on Saturday with a stunning 62-12 victory over the hosts.

Straight from kick off Mackie scored a try and had added two more before the Shetland team or the watching public could catch their breath.

Wave upon wave of attack ensued and after 20 minutes of an unrelenting onslaught by the Mackie pack it was 28 to nil, with conversions from Mikey Kelly to add to the four tries.

Disciplined forward play in this period continued providing good quick ball to Mellis at scrum half, who in turn fed Kelly at 10, and centres Begg and Leadbetter continued to assault the Shetland defence, at will.

It was not all one way with Shetland mounting some counters, only to find the Mackie defensive shape and line speed up to the task and in no mood for compromise, with Mair at full back and wings Garden and Venters alert to the danger.

Mackie went in to the break 40 - 0 up on the home side.

The second half saw a major effort from the hosts to turn the match around and combined with a slight, but understandable, falling off of intensity from Mackie, this brought some reward with two tries and a conversion.

However Mackie again lifted their efforts and stormed back with further scores from Begg, Garden, Mellis and Leadbetter and a conversion from Kelly to finish worthy winners .

Man of the match was Mellis with a fine, controlled display throughout.

Next up for Mackie will be their first home game of the season as the welcome Aberdeen University Medics to Redcloak.

The Medics were promoted to Caledonia 2 last season after winning Caledonia 3 in a hotly contested race for the title.

It will be their first game of the season after their encounter with Aberdeen Grammar 2nd XV was postponed on Saturday with Grammar unable to raise a team.

Other results at the weekend saw wins for RAF Lossiemouth, Ellon and Moray over Deeside, Stornoway and Ross Sutherland respectively.