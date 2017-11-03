Rampant Mackie win  at a canter in Dundee

Unbeaten Mackie U18s travelled the short distance down the A90 to play Dundee Rugby last Saturday looking to continue their excellent form.

On arriving in Dundee for the Mitsubishi Lancer Conference match, it was soon apparent that the home side did not have enough players to fulfil the tie so Mackie coach Eric Lindsay asked for a couple of volunteers from Mackie to put on the blue and yellow of their opponents so the match could take place. Up stood Robbie Crighton and Jamie Lawrence to play the first half.

When teams are unable to field a full squad, the match becomes a development game, with the points going to the opposition.

In excellent conditions the visitors soon had the upper hand. A strong run through the middle by the ever improving Fennick Deans had the second row deep in Dundee territory and ultimately over the try line for the first score of the day. Mikey Mair slotted the extra points.

Almost straight from the kick-off Mackie were again under the posts, as great work in the midfield from Fraser Lindsay and Lee Robertson and some good hands through the backs had Eoin Vaughn touching down, but the kick was just wide.

In almost a repeat of the second try, strong rucking and powerful running had Iwan Kelly feeding Zander Begg to score after the big inside centre burst through a couple of tackles, and this time the kick was good.

It was one-way traffic with tries from Jack, Finn Jacobs and a brace from Ian Macey, with one out of four kicks converted.

At half-time, Lawrence and Crighton returned to play the second half with Lindsay and wing Aiden Smith playing for the home team.

The Mackie players continued where they left off, with Jack and Ian Macey scoring for the reds and Dundee scoring a consolation try.

With 10 minutes to go Mackie welcomed back Cameron Hepburn from long-term injury as he replaced Ben Martin in the scrum and he had an immediate impact, driving his opposite number back and bringing strength and stability to the scrum.

Mackie next face a top-of-the-table clash with Ellon, who will prove sterner opposition on Saturday at Redcloack.