Laurencekirk Beer Festival gets underway this weekend

This weekend sees the third running of the popular Laurencekirk Beer Festival (October 20 and 21).

The event was first run in 2015 and provides a showcase for some of the wonderful craft breweries in North-east Scotland.

As well as being a great social event, the festival is once again raising much-needed funds for local group Mearns Allsorts, which provides support and activities for children with special needs and their families.

Thsi year’s event starts at 5.30pm on Friday in the St. Laurence Hall and visitors will have a choice from more than 20 local craft beers and ciders. For non-beer drinkers there will be a selection of craft gins and prosecco.

A fantastic festival food menu is also on offer throughout the two-days from Isabelles Pop Up Grub.

All two sessions will have live music from The Moon Shinin Boys and HooDooZephyr (Friday); Ronz from FUBAR (Saturday afternoon) and WhiskeyJack Ban (Saturday evening).

Festival sessions are 5.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday; 12.30pm to 5.30pm and 6pm to 11.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday all-day tickets are available for 12.30pm to 11.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 per session (£20 for the Saturday all-day ticket) and include a souvenir pint glass and a token for your first drink. Tickets can be purchased online at www.burnsidebrewery.co.uk/events

Tickets will also be available at the door. For details call 077038 26114 or email gary@brewmet.com