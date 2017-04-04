Music event will remember Sam

A musical extravaganza is set to take place to pay tribute to a brave Stonehaven youngster, who died last year after battling a brain tumour.

Five year-old Sam Dorrance had just started Dunnottar Primary School in August 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He battled bravely for 11 months but sadly passed away last July.

Sam’s family have been raising money for Super Sam’s Fund for the Brain Tumour Charity, and a cycling event held last year called Cycle for Sam will take place again this year to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Now a tribute event has been planned to play some of Sam’s favourite songs and raise money for the Fund.

The show will take place at Stonehaven’s Station Hotel on Friday May 12 where award winning Aberdeen country band The Malpaso Gang will be joined onstage by Sam’s dad, Graeme Dorrance.

Graeme said: “Sam was a massive music fan, everything from the Wheels on the bus to Its all about the bass. He played my drums, guitar, Had a toy accordion and was always singing. This show is an opportunity for us to play some of his favourites and raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity in the process.”

Sam’s fund has now raised well over £70,000, creating a lasting legacy for him.

Tickets for the show are available now, costing £15 (including food) with all funds raised going to Super Sam’s Fund for the Brain Tumour Charity.

For ticket info email Graeme.dorrance@me.com