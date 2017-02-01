Sandi Thom coming to Stonehaven Town Hall

Sandi Thom is home in the North East for a series of three gigs this month, and one of them is in Stonehaven.

The singer will play Stonehaven Town hall on February 11 from 8-11.30pm.

Maybe it’s her Celtic Spirit, or her delicate heart that makes Sandi Thom such a unique singer/songwriter in this day in age but this mysterious and yet refreshingly honest artist is not only a truly gifted musician; playing Piano, Guitar and Harmonica but she is also a pioneer in the music industry having paved the way for a generation of digital newcomers.

Likened to a modern day Joni Mitchell but with the voice of Janis Joplin, her music carries a strong message delivered by a performance that cuts right to the heart of you. Sandi Thom “wails with soul” according to the UK’s Classic Rock Magazine and her songwriting is described by the world renowned USA’s Huffington post as being “fierce and honest”.

There are not amny tickets left now so act quickly to avoid disappointment. Tickets are available from www.masimpsons.com